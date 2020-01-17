Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Lever carries Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 76-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Allessandro Lever scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 78-64 on Thursday night for its first Western Athletic Conference win of the season.

Mikey Dixon scored 17 points and made four assists and Carlos Johnson had 15 points for the Antelopes (6-11, 1-2), who shot 55% from the field (24 of 44) in handing the Cougars their 10th straight loss. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had six rebounds.

Rajeir Jones scored 19 points and Amir Gholizadeh hit 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Chicago State (4-16, 0-5). Solomon Hunt had four assists.

Grand Canyon matches up against Kansas City on the road on Saturday. Chicago State plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.