PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley took down Illinois State 79-75 on Wednesday night.

Leons also contributed 11 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Braves (14-8, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Duke Deen scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Rienk Mast was 6 of 10 shooting to finish with 13 points.

Seneca Knight finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Redbirds (8-14, 3-8). Kendall Lewis added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Illinois State. In addition, Malachi Poindexter finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.