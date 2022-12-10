NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Teafale Lenard scored 20 points and Eli Lawrence added four in the overtime as Middle Tennessee beat Belmont 85-75 on Saturday night.

Lenard had eight rebounds, three steals, and six blocks for the Blue Raiders (7-3). DeAndre Dishman added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Camryn Weston recorded 13 points.

The Bruins (6-5) were led in scoring by Ben Sheppard, who finished with 33 points. Belmont also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Cade Tyson. Drew Friberg also recorded 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.