HOUSTON (AP)Darius Lee posted 18 points and five steals as Houston Baptist topped UIW 82-68 on Thursday night.

Khristion Courseault had 19 points for Houston Baptist (9-15, 5-9 Southland Conference). Sam Hofman added 13 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

RJ Glasper and Josh Morgan had 23 points apiece for the Cardinals (6-23, 3-12).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com