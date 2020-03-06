Lee, Burns pace streaking Southern to 6th straight win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Lamarcus Lee scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, Damiree Burns added 15 more and Southern bumped off second place Texas Southern 89-74 Thursday night

Southern (15-15, 12-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won its sixth straight game with one left before the SWAC tournament begins March 10. Ahsante Shivers added 13 points and Jayden Saddler scored nine with eight assists.

Justin Hopkins had 16 points for the Tigers (15-15, 12-5). John Jones added 15 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points.

Southern finishes out the regular season against SWAC-leading Prairie View at home on Saturday. Texas Southern finishes out the regular season against Alcorn State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.