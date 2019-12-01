Ledoux scores 23 to lead Louisiana Tech over Samford 78-57

RUSTON, La. (AP)Kalob Ledoux had 23 points as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Samford 78-57 on Saturday night.

DaQuan Bracey had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Derric Jean added 10 points. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for the hosts.

Ledoux’s 3-point jumper put Louisiana Tech ahead 19-17 at the 8:54 mark of the first half and Tech stayed out front to take a 33-24 advantage into the break.

Robert Allen had 14 points for Samford (4-5). Josh Sharkey added 13 points. Logan Dye had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech plays Mississippi St. on the road on Thursday. Samford plays Auburn-Montgomery at home on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com