Ledoux scores 17 to carry Louisiana Tech past UAB 72-58

NCAA Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UAB 72-58 on Saturday.

DaQuan Bracey had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (15-5, 6-2 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added eight points and six rebounds.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for the Blazers (12-9, 3-5). Jalen Benjamin added 13 points.

Louisiana Tech takes on Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB plays UTSA on the road on Thursday.

