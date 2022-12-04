CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Chris Ledlum scored 18 points as Harvard beat Tufts 76-59 on Sunday.

Ledlum added eight rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (7-3). Luka Sakota scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Chisom Okpara was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Jumbos (0-1) were led by Dylan Thoerner, who posted 16 points. Quinn Cain added eight points for Tufts. In addition, Joshua Bernstein had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.