Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount past Portland 66-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Keli Leaupepe had a season-high 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Portland 66-58 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (10-18, 4-10 West Coast Conference). Erik Johansson added 12 points.

Portland totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

JoJo Walker had 12 points for the Pilots (9-20, 1-13), who have now lost 12 straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 11 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Pilots on the season. Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 77-65 on Jan. 23. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific at home on Thursday. Portland matches up against San Francisco on the road on Thursday.

