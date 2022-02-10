MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Eli Lawrence had 18 points and seven rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat Old Dominion 63-48 on Thursday night.

Donovan Sims had 12 points and six rebounds for Middle Tennessee (16-7, 7-3 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 11 points.

Old Dominion scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Austin Trice had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Monarchs (9-15, 4-7).

