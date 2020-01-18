Closings
Late steal helps Iona defeat Fairfield 64-57 in MAAC play

NCAA Basketball
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Tajuan Agee and Asante Gist scored 13 points each, Isaiah Washington took a steal for a fast-break layup with 1:23 to play and Iona defeated Fairfield 64-57 Friday night, winning on its home court the first time this season.

Iona (4-8, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) held a 57-53 lead with 1:23 to go when Washington tapped the ball away from Fairfield’s Wassef Methnani and raced downcourt for a one-on-one fast-break.

Taj Benning had 15 points to lead Fairfield (7-10, 3-3). Chris Maidoh added 10 points.

Stags leading scorer Landon Taliaferro, (14 ppg) was held to five points on 1-for-7 shooting in 28 minutes,

Iona takes on Marist on the road on Sunday. Fairfield plays Quinnipiac on the road next Friday.

