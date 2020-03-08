Late shot gets MVSU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-71

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Caleb Hunter had 30 points and hit a late 3-pointer to give Mississippi Valley State a 74-71 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Hunter forced a turnover and scored a 3 inside the final 20 seconds. Michael Green added 21 points for Mississippi Valley State (4-27, 3-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak. Quinton Alston added seven rebounds.

Terrance Banyard scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Lions (4-26, 3-15). Markedric Bell added 19 points. Marquell Carter had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kshun Stokes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Delta Devils evened the season series against the Golden Lions with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-76 on Jan. 4.

