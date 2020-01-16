Late hook shot carries UTEP past UTSA in OT

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Bryson Williams hit a hook shot with 2:22 remaining in overtime to give UTEP the lead en route to an 80-77 win over UTSA on Wednesday night.

Williams also sank a jumper to even the score at 68 with 49 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. He finished with a career-high 34 points plus 10 rebounds to lead the Miners.

Daryl Edwards had 18 points for UTEP (11-7, 2-3 Conference USA). Nigel Hawkins added eight rebounds. Eric Vila had seven rebounds and six assists.

Jhivvan Jackson had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-10, 2-3). Keaton Wallace added 26 points. Luka Barisic had 12 points.

