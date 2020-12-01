Late 3-pointer carries Xavier over Eastern Kentucky in OT

CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle had a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Nate Johnson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 left in overtime to help Xavier beat Eastern Kentucky 99-96 on Monday night.

The Colonels’ Tre King hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 83 with a second remaining in regulation.

Jason Carter added a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (4-0). Freemantle hit 11 of 12 shots. KyKy Tandy and Johnson each scored 18 points.

King finished with a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds for the Colonels (2-1). Curt Lewis added 20 points and Cooper Robb had 19 points.

