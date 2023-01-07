TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Julian Larry’s 18 points helped Indiana State defeat UIC 80-60 on Saturday.

Larry added five assists and three steals for the Sycamores (13-4, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Courvoisier McCauley added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Robbie Avila finished 6 of 8 from the floor to score 14 points.

Filip Skobalj led the Flames (9-8, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Trevante Anderson added 11 points and four assists for UIC. In addition, Christian Jones finished with eight points.

Indiana State took the lead with 5:33 left in the first half and never looked back. Larry led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 42-28 at the break.

Indiana State’s next game is Wednesday against Southern Illinois at home. UIC hosts Drake on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.