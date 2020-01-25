LaRavia scores 20 to carry Indiana St. past Bradley 61-53

NCAA Basketball
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Bradley 61-53 on Saturday.

LaRavia shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. He added four blocks.

Christian Williams had 13 points for Indiana State (11-8, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyreke Key added 10 points. Jordan Barnes had nine rebounds.

Bradley scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ari Boya had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (14-7, 5-3). Danya Kingsby added 12 points and six assists. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points.

Indiana State matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday. Bradley plays Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.

