CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Bas Leyte had a career-high 23 points, Kobe Langley hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining and UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 73-70 on Thursday night.

Miles Jones had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (16-11, 8-7 Southern Conference). Langley finished with eight points. De’Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 24 points for the Mocs (22-6, 12-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Malachi Smith added 16 points. Darius Banks had 11 points.

Smith and Jean-Baptiste made consecutive 3s that tied the game at 70 with 28.1 seconds remaining.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com