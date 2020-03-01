Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 94-77

NCAA Basketball
LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Anthony Lamb had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont won its ninth consecutive road game, topping UMass-Lowell 94-77 on Saturday.

Lamb shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Aaron Deloney had 17 points for Vermont (23-7, 13-2 America East Conference). Stef Smith also scored 17 points. Ryan Davis had 16 points.

The 94 points were a season best for Vermont.

Christian Lutete had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (12-18, 6-9). Obadiah Noel added 14 points. Connor Withers had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks on the season. Vermont defeated UMass-Lowell 92-62 on Jan. 25. Vermont finishes out the regular season against Albany at home on Tuesday. UMass-Lowell finishes out the regular season against New Hampshire on the road on Tuesday.

