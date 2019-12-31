Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51 on Tuesday.

Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (6-7), which was held to 34% shooting. Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Vermont matches up against Dartmouth on the road on Thursday. George Washington plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.