EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Trevor Lakes had 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 74-67 win over Little Rock on Thursday night.

Lakes also contributed 10 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (9-9, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 19 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the line. Jacob Polakovich recorded 16 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 10 from the line.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Trojans (5-13, 1-4) with 20 points. Little Rock also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Myron Gardner. In addition, CJ White finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

