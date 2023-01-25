EASTON, Pa (AP).Leo O’Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette beat Loyola (MD) 62-46 on Wednesday night.

O’Boyle also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot League). T.J. Berger scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 7 from distance). Josh Rivera shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Greyhounds (7-15, 2-7) were led by Deon Perry, who posted 12 points and three steals. Kenny Jones added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.