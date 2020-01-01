La Salle braces for No. 20 Dayton’s dangerous offense

Atlantic 10 Conference competition tips off Thursday when No. 20 Dayton visits La Salle in Philadelphia.

The Flyers (11-2) bring one of the nation’s most efficient offenses to Tom Gola Arena for the A-10 opener. Paced by forward Obi Toppin, who is shooting 69.5 percent from inside the 3-point arc, Dayton has the nation’s best 2-point field-goal percentage at 63.1.

Dayton also ranks No. 19 nationally from 3-point range at 39.0 percent. Five players have made at least 13 3-pointers, led by Jalen Crutcher (28) and Ibi Watson (27).

The Flyers shot an uncharacteristically low 4-of-15 from behind the 3-point line their last time out in a 77-59 defeat of North Florida on Monday. But thanks to Toppin’s career-high 31 points, Dayton still hit 50 percent from the floor overall.

Toppin told the Dayton Daily News after Monday’s win that he felt he was being fouled early but not getting the calls. Flyers coach Anthony Grant responded with a message about playing in the NBA.

“(Grant) said to play at the next level you have to play through foul calls, that there’s going to be nights you get fouled every possession and they’re re not going to call a thing, but it can’t get in your head because it will bring you off your game,” Toppin said. “I listened to him and my teammates found me and it turned out good.”

Of Toppin’s 31 points, 20 came on dunks. Such is the fearsome interior presence host La Salle must limit in Thursday’s matchup.

The Explorers (9-3) are on a five-game win streak since losing to Philadelphia-area rival Villanova on Dec. 1. None of La Salle’ opponents in the current stretch reached 70 points.

La Salle beat Drexel, Morgan State, Wagner, Fairleigh Dickinson, and most recently, Bucknell on Saturday. Guard Isiah Deas came alive over the four most recent games in the current run, knocking down multiple 3-pointers in each win since scoring just four points Dec. 7 against Drexel.

He knocked down six 3-pointers for 31 points in the Dec. 14 blowout of Morgan State. In their most recent win, the Explorers got 16 points from reserve forward Jared Kimbrough.

“It gives everybody energy, especially the bench,” Kimbrough said in the postgame press conference. “Me coming in there, contributing, rebounding, I think that gives us a huge energy boost.”

La Salle will need an additional boost against Dayton, particularly from an interior player like Kimbrough. Anchored by leading rebounder Ed Croswell (7.0 per game), the Explorers’ post players will try to limit the looks inside that have been Dayton’s trademark all season.

La Salle has defended the 3-pointer particularly well, allowing opponents to shoot just 27.1 percent from deep.

But, as its last outing suggests, Dayton can thrive offensively when the 3-pointers are not falling. Along with Toppin, the Flyers have two more primary scorers shooting better than 60 percent inside the arc with Trey Landers at 66.2 percent and Ryan Mikesell at 62.7 percent.

