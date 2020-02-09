Kunkel leads Belmont over Austin Peay 71-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Adam Kunkel scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Belmont beat Austin Peay 71-63 on Saturday night.

Caleb Hollander added 14 points and made three 3-pointers as did Grayson Murphy who scored 12 points. Tyler Scanlon scored 10 points for Belmont (18-7, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which made 18 of 24 free throws to 7 of 12 for the Governors (16-9, 10-2).

Belmont won its fourth straight game and improved to 10-1 at home. Austin Peay has lost two straight after a 10-game winning streak.

Terry Taylor, who came in as the nation’s eighth-leading scorer at 22.2 points per game, finished with 26 points and a career-high 23 rebounds for the Governors. Antwuan Butler made three from the arc and finished with 11 points.

The teams split their season series with Austin Peay winning 86-78 on Jan. 25.

The Governors tied the game at 32 with the first basket of the second half. Kunkel then hit a 3-pointer and a layup and the Bruins led the rest of the way, leading by 10 with 2:37 to go. Austin Peay didn’t get closer than five thereafter.

