Kunkel carries Belmont past Jacksonville St. 101-84

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Adam Kunkel had 26 points as Belmont defeated Jacksonville State 101-84 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Belmont (20-7, 11-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Nick Hopkins added 12 points. Grayson Murphy had 12 points and six assists.

Belmont is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

De’Torrion Ware had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Gamecocks (10-17, 5-9). Elias Harden added 13 points. Jacara Cross had 11 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Gamecocks on the season. Belmont defeated Jacksonville State 78-64 on Feb. 1. Belmont plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Jacksonville State plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.