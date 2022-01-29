MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Tommy Kuhse had 16 points off the bench to lead Saint Mary’s to an 81-57 win over Pepperdine on Saturday.

Matthias Tass had 16 points for Saint Mary’s (17-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jabe Mullins added 11 points. Logan Johnson had 10 points.

Maxwell Lewis had 16 points for the Waves (6-17, 0-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Carson Basham added 15 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Waves on the season. Saint Mary’s defeated Pepperdine 77-62 on Jan. 13.

