Krutwig’s 19 pts spark Loyola of Chicago past Bradley, 62-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 19 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Saturday night.

Tate Hall had 14 points for Loyola of Chicago (15-8, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Keith Clemons added 10 points and Marquise Kennedy had six rebounds.

Bradley did not have a scorer reach double figures. Ari Boya had three blocks for the Braves (15-8, 6-4). Ville Tahvanainen added seven rebounds. Nate Kennell had seven assists.

Loyola of Chicago faces Indiana State on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

