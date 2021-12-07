VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ben Krikke had 21 points as Valparaiso rolled past East-West University 101-58 on Tuesday night.

Krikke made 10 of 13 shots. Kobe King had 19 points for Valparaiso (5-5). Darius DeAveiro added eight assists.

De’Quanii Jackson had 18 points for the Phantoms. Luis Baez added 12 points.

