Kostecka scores 21 as Loyola (Md) holds off Navy 79-73

BALTIMORE (AP)Andrew Kostecka had 21 points as Loyola (Md.) snapped its eight-game losing streak, defeating Navy 79-73 on Saturday.

Jaylin Andrews had 16 points for Loyola (10-13, 2-8 Patriot League). Isaiah Hart added 14 points and Santi Aldama scored 11. Kostecka hit 13 of 14 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.

Loyola shot 65% in the first half and led 42-30 at halftime. The Greyhounds cooled off considerably in the second half, shooting 32% to finish 21 of 42 from the floor. Navy stayed within 10 points throughout the final 13 minutes, once closing the gap to thee points – 70-67 – when Cam Davis hit a 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining. However, the Greyhounds finished the game making 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Davis had 25 points and Evan Wieck scored 21 for the Midshipmen (12-9, 6-4), who fell two games behind Colgate in the conference standings.

Loyola plays at Holy Cross on Wednesday. Navy heads home and will play American on Wednesday.

