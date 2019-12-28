Kostecka lifts Loyola (Md.) past Mass.-Lowell 93-81

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Andrew Kostecka had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola (Md.) beat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Friday night.

Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart each scored 14 points for Loyola (Md.) (8-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. KaVaughn Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Andrews and Hart had nine points apiece in the first half as Loyola led 46-43. Kostecka added eight points.

Christian Lutete scored 24 points for the River Hawks (6-8). Obadiah Noel had 18 points and a career-high six assists, and Ron Mitchell added 13 points and six assists.

The River Hawks put together an 11-0 run to pull ahead 54-49, but Loyola answered with eight of the next 10 points.

Loyola (Md.) plays VCU on the road on Sunday. UMass Lowell plays at No. 11 Michigan on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.