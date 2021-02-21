Kortright scores 25 to lift Quinnipiac past Rider 93-68

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Luis Kortright had a career-high 25 points as Quinnipiac romped past Rider 93-68 on Sunday.

Kortright, a freshman, made 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds.

Brendan McGuire had 17 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacob Rigoni added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 11 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Quinnipiac, which also achieved a season-high 22 assists and 14 3-pointers.

Christian Ings had 12 points for the Broncs (4-13, 4-10). Tyrel Bladen added 11 points and nine rebounds. Rodney Henderson Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Broncs for the season. Quinnipiac defeated Rider 80-64 on Saturday.

