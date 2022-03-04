SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Alimamy Koroma had a career-high 27 points as Cal Poly ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating UC Irvine 65-54 on Thursday night.

Camren Pierce had 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 3-12 Big West Conference). Julien Franklin added 11 points. Trevon Taylor had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for the Anteaters (14-9, 9-5). Collin Welp added 12 points.

