Korita guides Tulsa to 65-54 victory over Central Florida

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Lawson Korita scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and Tulsa dispatched Central Florida 65-54 on Saturday.

Korita connected on 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Golden Hurricane (20-9, 12-4 American Athletic Conference), who won for the fifth time in six games. Jeriah Horne scored 12 on a 4-of-9 effort from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds, while Brandon Rachal added 11 points and five boards.

Brandon Mahan came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 15 to pace the Knights (14-14, 5-11), who dropped their third straight game. Freshman Darin Green Jr. hit three 3s and scored 11.

Tulsa shot 43% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). The Golden Hurricane sank 14 of 18 free throws. UCF shot 47% overall, 45% from distance (9 of 20) and made 9 of 13 foul shots.

Tulsa won the rebound battle 30-22 and forced 20 turnovers. The Golden Hurricane avenged an 83-75 setback against UCF in the first meeting.

