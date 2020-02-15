Knight scores 23 to lift Dartmouth past Columbia 65-63

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Aaryn Rai made a hook shot in the lane with 0.2 seconds left to help Dartmouth end a nine-game losing streak with a 65-63 victory over Columbia on Friday night.

The Big Green held the Lions scoreless for the last 6:50 of the game, ending on a 9-0 run.

Chris Knight tied his season high with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting for Dartmouth (8-14, 1-6 Ivy League). Knight broke the 1,000 career-point mark with his performance. Rai added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and James Foye had 12 points.

Mike Smith had 18 points for the Lions (6-17, 1-6), who have lost six straight games. Jack Forrest added 14 points and Ike Nweke had 10 points.

Dartmouth matches up against Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia takes on Harvard on the road on Saturday.

