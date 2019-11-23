Knight III lifts S. Utah past Charleston Southern 80-45

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)John Knight III came off the bench to score 18 points for Southern Utah in an 80-45 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Jakolby Long had 12 points for Southern Utah (3-2). Maizen Fausett added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dre Marin had 11 points for Southern Utah.

Dontrell Shuler had 20 points for the Buccaneers (1-5), who have now lost five straight games.

