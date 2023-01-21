GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Dalton Knecht scored 34 points to spark Northern Colorado to a 73-67 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Knecht had seven rebounds for the Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 21 points and three steals. Brock Wisne pitched in with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Divant’e Moffitt had 26 points and six rebounds to pace the Vandals (8-13, 2-6). Isaac Jones added 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Trey Smith had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Northern Colorado’s next game is Saturday against Northern Arizona on the road, while Idaho hosts Weber State on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.