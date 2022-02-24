NEW YORK (AP)Peter Kiss had 35 points as Bryant defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 86-69 on Thursday night.

Charles Pride and Adham Eleeda each had 15 points for Bryant (18-9, 14-2 Northeast Conference).

Michael Cubbage and Rob Higgins each had 16 points for the Terriers (10-18, 7-10). Larry Moreno had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Bryant defeated St. Francis 85-68 on Jan. 23.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com