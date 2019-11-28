Kispert leads No. 8 Zags vs. No. 11 Ducks in Atlantis semis

The good news for Gonzaga after beating Southern Mississippi on Wednesday is Corey Kispert seems to have shaken his early-season shooting slump.

The bad news is the Bulldogs played without preseason all-West Coast Conference pick Killian Tillie, who missed the first four games of the season after having knee surgery before returning to appear in two games.

It was uncertain if Tillie would be available Thursday when the Bulldogs (7-0) take on No. 11 Oregon (6-0) in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Tillie’s replacement, Anton Watson, started Wednesday and played less than a minute after injuring his ankle.

Coach Mark Few turned to freshman Drew Timme, who scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded three assists in the Bulldogs’ 94-69 win.

Tillie averaged 14 points and six rebounds in his first two games back after having knee surgery in October.

“The knee swelled up again on the plane,” Few told reporters. “We were just being very, very cautious.”

Regarding Tillie’s status moving forward, Few said, according to the Tacoma News Tribune, “I just think it’s going to be like that, see how it starts reacting to him playing. He played two games right before we left in like four days. I think the long plane ride might have led to it. It’s just a matter of getting all that swelling out of it, and we’ll see what happens (Thursday).”

Kispert had made only 3 of 24 attempts from the field in Gonzaga’s previous three games. Against Southern Mississippi, Kispert found his stroke, making 9 of 11 shots, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

“It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a lot of fun,” Kispert said of his struggles. “It doesn’t feel good to see the ball not go in. … You’ve just got to trust the work you’ve put in, trust the hours you’ve done, not change a single thing, and the ball’s going to eventually start falling for you.”

The ball fell perfectly into the hand of Oregon’s Shakur Juiston, and the senior transfer from UNLV laid the ball in to complete the Ducks’ come-from-behind, 71-69 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Wednesday. Oregon trailed by 19 but closed the game on a 12-2 run to eke out the victory after Juiston’s put-back with 14 seconds left.

“It’s a great credit to the guys to not give into it and to continue to battle and find a way to give ourselves a chance,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Payton Pritchard paced the Ducks with 16 points and six assists, while Juiston compiled 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates led 34-30 at halftime then came out and connected on five consecutive 3-pointers following the break to take a 49-30 lead.

“We were really confused to start the second half and … gave up a lot of easy baskets but they really got it going,” Altman said.

Pritchard vs. the Gonzaga guard tandem of Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge will be a key matchup in Thursday’s contest.

Pritchard is one of only two players in Oregon history to score 1,000 points and record 500 assists and 400 rebounds. And although he’s making just around 34 percent of his 3-point shots, he remains a deep threat every time he has the ball.

Altman understands the challenge at hand.

“I know we will have to get a lot of things straightened up real quick before we play Gonzaga,” the coach said.

The two teams, surprisingly, have not played each other since 1999, when the Ducks prevailed 70-64. Oregon has won each of the nine matchups dating back to 1953-54.

–Field Level Media