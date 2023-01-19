PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 23 and No. 14 Michigan rolled to an 81-58 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Leigha Brown added 13 points and 10 assists for the Wolverines (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten).

Despite a cool fourth quarter when the lead was always in the 20s, Michigan shot 50% for the game with five 3-pointers, and 18 of 19 from the foul line.

Kai Carter scored 17 points and Kaylene Smikle 12 for the Scarlet Knights (8-12, 2-6), who shot 37.5% and had 20 turnovers.

Kiser and Brown combined for 28 points and the Wolverines shot 52% (15 of 29) to lead 41-30 at the half.

There were four ties in the first quarter but Rutgers never led. Kiser scored inside and from deep before a Phelia layup pushed the lead to 28-18 midway through. Brown’s three-point play at 1:51 made it 38-25.

Phelia had a three-point play and Brown a 3-pointer before Kiser scored the last four points of a 10-0 run that had Michigan up by 23 with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Rutgers is at Michigan State on Sunday. Michigan is home against No. 6 Indiana on Monday.

—

