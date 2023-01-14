HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points and Marshall beat Old Dominion 73-65 on Saturday night.

Kinsey added eight assists for the Thundering Herd (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor contributed 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range.

Chaunce Jenkins finished with 23 points and four assists for the Monarchs (10-8, 2-4). Mekhi Long added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 10 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall visits Texas State while Old Dominion hosts Georgia State.

