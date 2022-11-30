HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points as Marshall beat Akron 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey was 9 of 18 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (6-1). Andrew Taylor scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Thundering Herd.

The Zips (3-4) were led by Tavari Johnson, who recorded 16 points and four assists. Trendon Hankerson added 11 points and two steals and Enrique Freeman finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.