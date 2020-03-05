Kinsey scores 20 to carry Marshall past FAU 94-82

NCAA Basketball
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 20 points as Marshall topped Florida Atlantic 94-82 on Wednesday night.

Jannson Williams had 18 points and five blocks for Marshall (15-15, 9-8 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Andrew Taylor added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mikel Beyers had 12 points.

The 94 points were a season best for Marshall.

Jailyn Ingram had 19 points for the Owls (16-15, 8-10). D.J. Robertson added 14 points. Richardson Maitre had 10 points.

The Thundering Herd leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Florida Atlantic defeated Marshall 91-73 on Feb. 1. Marshall finishes out the regular season against UTSA on the road on Saturday.

