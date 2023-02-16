JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Demaree King scored 27 points and Jacksonville State beat Queens 76-69 on Thursday night.

King also had six assists for the Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Skyelar Potter hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with five rebounds.

Kenny Dye finished with 34 points for the Royals (16-12, 6-9). Chris Ashby added 15 points and BJ McLaurin pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jacksonville State hosts Liberty and Queens University travels to play Kennesaw State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.