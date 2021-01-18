Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jared Kimbrough had a career-high 24 points as La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Monday.
Anwar Gill had 15 points for La Salle (6-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jhamir Brickus added 10 points. Kimbrough made 12 of 13 shots.
Jack Forrest scored a career-high 25 points for the Hawks (1-10, 0-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points, and Jordan Hall had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
