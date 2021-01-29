Keyser carries NC Central past Carver College 94-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)C.J. Keyser had 22 points as North Carolina Central routed Carver College 94-61 on Friday.

Deven Palmer had 17 points for North Carolina Central (2-3). Justin Wright added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Perkins had 10 points and nine assists.

Bryson Scott had 15 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Stephon Augusta added 15 points and Antwon Ferrell had 14 points.

