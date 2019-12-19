Key unlocks foul line, Indiana St. downs Tennessee St. 78-72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points as Indiana State got past Tennessee State 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Key made 18 of 22 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tre Williams had 12 points for Indiana State (6-4), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Barnes added five steals.

Indiana State led 40-34 at halftime. The first-half total was a season high for the Sycamores.

Emmanuel Egbuta had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Shakem Johnson added 11 points. Ravel Moody had 10 points.

Indiana State takes on Chicago State at home on Sunday. Tennessee State faces Blue Mountain College at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

