AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play.

Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas miss, the Longhorns had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining.

Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and following a Texas miss, Kersgieter iced it with two free throws to push the lead to 69-63 with 11 seconds remaining.

Aliyah Matharu, who forced overtime with a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left, hit a 3 with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Aniya Thomas scored 11 points for Kansas (11-2, 2-1 Big 12 Conference), which last beat a ranked team in February of 2018 and had not won in Austin since 2012. Franklin had 10 points.

Joanne Allen-Taylor paced Texas (11-3, 1-2) with 18 points but was 2 of 10 from 3-point range. DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and Matharu 11.

Kansas was 15 of 26 from the line while Texas went 8 of 13.

—–

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25