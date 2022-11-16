KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry had 17 points in Kent State’s 94-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Carry added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (4-0). Giovanni Santiago scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Malique Jacobs was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 29 points, two steals and three blocks. Kylen Milton added 18 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.