Kent State downs E. Michigan in MAC tourney

NCAA Basketball
KENT, Ohio (AP)Danny Pippen scored 20 points with nine rebounds and made all 10 of his free throws and sixth-seeded Kent State beat No. 11 Eastern Michigan 86-76 in Monday night’s first round of the Mid-American tournament.

The Golden Flashes (20-12) face No. 3 Ball State Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Antonio Williams scored 18 points and Anthony Roberts added 14 with six assists for Kent State, which outrebounded the Eagles 41-27. Philip Whittington scored 12 points.

Noah Morgan hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points with four assists and Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (16-16), who trailed 39-28 at halftime. Ty Groce had 14 points and five assists.

