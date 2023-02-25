BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Malique Jacobs’ 19 points helped Kent State defeat Bowling Green 79-69 on Saturday night.

Jacobs had six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (23-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry scored 18 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Sullinger recorded 14 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Chandler Turner finished with 11 points for the Falcons (10-19, 4-12). Samari Curtis added 11 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Kaden Metheny finished with 10 points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.