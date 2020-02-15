Kent St. rides Williamson’s scoring burst to beat Ohio

NCAA Basketball
KENT, Ohio (AP)Troy Simons scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Kent State used the second half to beat Ohio 87-72 on Saturday.

C.J. Williamson scored seven of his 14 points in a 90-second span that was part of a 10-0 Kent State (16-8, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) run. Williamson made two foul shots, hit a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk for a 64-50 lead with 11:26 left. Simons buried a 3 during the run and the Golden Flashes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Anthony Roberts added 21 points for Kent State and Antonio Williams had 16 points and seven assists. Kent State made a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Jason Preston had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (12-13, 4-8). But Preston also committed seven turnovers as Ohio finished with 18 total. Lunden McDay scored 14 points and Sylvester Ogbonda and Ben Vander Plas 12 apiece.

